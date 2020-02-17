Astros pitcher suspended for more than 150 games after positive drug test

HOUSTON – A Houston Astros pitcher has been suspended for more than 150 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, according to a press released by the team Monday.

Right-handed pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for a total of 162 games after he tested positive for Boldenone. The suspension will begin at the start of the 2020 regular season.

The Astros released the following written statement:

“Throughout our system, players are educated through MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs. It is disappointing when any player is in violation of the policies that are in place. We hope that Francis will learn from this experience moving forward. The Astros continue to fully support Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs.”