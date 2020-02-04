What the UIL realignment means for Class 6A teams in Houston

HOUSTON – Tis the season for the University Interscholastic League’s realignment and reclassification party to take place. Every two years is when the madness arrives and you see several districts affected as teams move up and in some cases move down classes for the following school year.

The movement is strictly based on the enrollment figures that schools turn into their districts who then pass on to the UIL. From there new districts are formed and scheduling for the football season can officially begin.

Around the Greater Houston area let’s begin in Class 6A where a few storylines unfolded on Monday.

District 21-6A is what has fans excited on social media. Not sure what there is to be excited about now because this is a mega-power district now. Back-to-back state champion North Shore leads the group along with Beaumont West Brook and C.E. King. Newcomers to 21-6A now are fellow power program Atascocita along with the likes of Summer Creek , Kingwood, and Humble.

22-6A now includes Deer Park and Channelview who will join the Pasadena ISD programs.

13-6A now includes all of the Conroe ISD programs like College Park, Conroe and The Woodlands. Willis makes the move up to the 6A ranks and will be a part of the district as well.

Elsewhere, District 23-6A had a shakeup. Pearland and Alief ISD schools are there and are now joined by Alvin and Defending 5A Divsiion 1 State Champion Shadow Creek which is 31-1 the past two seasons. George Ranch leaves this group and will join their Fort Bend ISD neighbors in District 20-6A.