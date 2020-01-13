GALLERY: How do you feel about these images of the Astros celebrating their World Series win, now?

On Monday, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by owner Jim Crane for their role in a sign-stealing system.

That came after Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a one-year suspension for both and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face equal or more severe punishment. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign-stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the World Series.

Below are photos of the Astros celebrating their World Series win.

With today’s developments, do you feel any differently about the World Series win and these photos?