Crying yet? Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs memes that bring back all the feels from devastating home team loss
HOUSTON – Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs fans shared their feelings through memes on social media after a devastating Texans loss Sunday.
The Texans lost the AFC Divisional Playoff game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31.
Here are some of the heartbreaking, but often hilarious memes making the rounds online.
#Texans being down at the half after leading 24-0 #Chiefs #NFLPlayoffs #NFLDivisionalRound pic.twitter.com/W5wiuqLvri— Stephen B (@Booter570) January 12, 2020
This games over, the #Chiefs have all the momentum, the #Texans absolutely let them off the hook BIG TIME. pic.twitter.com/af6PdRzAwf— Keith Klay Roop 🏒🏀 (@Klaylurkin) January 12, 2020
#Texans 24, #Chiefs 21. Bill O'Brien right now pic.twitter.com/sTkd4F52lI— Phil Lemos (@Phil_Lemos) January 12, 2020
The Texans after leading 24-0 and remembering that they're the Texans #Chiefs #Texans #AFCDivisional pic.twitter.com/ZG7c0od9Z5— Stick2Sports Podcast (@Stick2Sports__) January 12, 2020
1st Quarter: 24 Lead Texans— cooper 🖤✨ (@LilHarf) January 12, 2020
4th Quarter: 20 Lead Chiefs
Texans Fans:#Texans #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/3UKAqNtDBg
“Andy Reid is blowing this game!”— Scott Rogust (@ScottRogust) January 12, 2020
Bill O’Brien: #Texans #Chiefs #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/GcwGJ9Fl5A
Can’t lose to the Titans in the AFC Championship game, if you lose to the Chiefs. #Texans pic.twitter.com/lOlgGUZxdN— Hill (@Hill713) January 12, 2020
A #Texans fan leaving for work today... pic.twitter.com/fGONpvzSwl— Kenneth Rapoza (@BRICBreaker) January 13, 2020
How watching that #Texans game felt yesterday. https://t.co/jsdEjbhp5l— Jonathan Morris (@YouGotJon) January 13, 2020
This is exactly what it felt like taking the #Texans and the points. https://t.co/hZOO5oaA3p— G. R. Christensen IV (@ToadSmash) January 13, 2020
Bill O’Brien had a 24-0 lead in the playoffs and was out scored 51-7. #Texans pic.twitter.com/xqGXoe8gRD— Splash Bandicoot (@WhoIsYoda) January 13, 2020
This is how i watched the #Texans blow a 24-0 lead pic.twitter.com/KvsCxM0l9x— Matthew Furnari (@matt_furnari) January 13, 2020
#texans #chiefs #memes #meme #sports #sportshustle #sportsmemes #memesonsports #nfl #football pic.twitter.com/A8EtIyDqIG— Memes on Sports (@MemesOnSports) January 12, 2020
Congratulations to the Houston Texans! pic.twitter.com/mDPugqQbX8— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 13, 2020
The Houston Texans quarters 1-4... pic.twitter.com/Szvxw0gpiN— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2020
“So hear me out...we let them score— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2020
24 points, and then we’ll start trying.
It’ll be hilarious.” pic.twitter.com/pfBTbrTpuo
Texans fans watching the first half... pic.twitter.com/xEFALSyoUI— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2020
Bill O’Brien in the Texans locker room right now... pic.twitter.com/aLegtLMbxu— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2020
