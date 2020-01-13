Crying yet? Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs memes that bring back all the feels from devastating home team loss

HOUSTON – Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs fans shared their feelings through memes on social media after a devastating Texans loss Sunday.

The Texans lost the AFC Divisional Playoff game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31.

Here are some of the heartbreaking, but often hilarious memes making the rounds online.

This games over, the #Chiefs have all the momentum, the #Texans absolutely let them off the hook BIG TIME. pic.twitter.com/af6PdRzAwf — Keith Klay Roop 🏒🏀 (@Klaylurkin) January 12, 2020

Can’t lose to the Titans in the AFC Championship game, if you lose to the Chiefs. #Texans pic.twitter.com/lOlgGUZxdN — Hill (@Hill713) January 12, 2020

This is exactly what it felt like taking the #Texans and the points. https://t.co/hZOO5oaA3p — G. R. Christensen IV (@ToadSmash) January 13, 2020

Bill O’Brien had a 24-0 lead in the playoffs and was out scored 51-7. #Texans pic.twitter.com/xqGXoe8gRD — Splash Bandicoot (@WhoIsYoda) January 13, 2020

This is how i watched the #Texans blow a 24-0 lead pic.twitter.com/KvsCxM0l9x — Matthew Furnari (@matt_furnari) January 13, 2020

Congratulations to the Houston Texans! pic.twitter.com/mDPugqQbX8 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 13, 2020

The Houston Texans quarters 1-4... pic.twitter.com/Szvxw0gpiN — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2020

“So hear me out...we let them score

24 points, and then we’ll start trying.

It’ll be hilarious.” pic.twitter.com/pfBTbrTpuo — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2020

Texans fans watching the first half... pic.twitter.com/xEFALSyoUI — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2020