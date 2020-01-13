56ºF

Crying yet? Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs memes that bring back all the feels from devastating home team loss

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston Texans, Texans, Kansas City, Chiefs
NFL Memes issues congratulations to the Houston Texans after its Sunday loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. (NFL Memes/Twitter)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs fans shared their feelings through memes on social media after a devastating Texans loss Sunday.

The Texans lost the AFC Divisional Playoff game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31.

Here are some of the heartbreaking, but often hilarious memes making the rounds online.

