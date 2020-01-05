Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson creates magic again

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have made the divisional round for the fourth time in franchise history, and the second time under Bill O’Brien.

This is the first time they’ve made it this far into the playoffs with Deshaun Watson, who proved a magician again in the 22-19 win over the Buffalo Bills.

WATSON, THE TRUCK

In the third quarter, Watson had 20 yards to go to get the Texans into the end zone, and the first 15 were easy.

The last five were not, but Watson didn’t let two Bills defender stop him from the end zone.

DESHAUN, THE MAGNIFICENT

After leading the Texans to 19 consecutive points, Watson had overtime to get the win. Pressured by two Bills defenders, Watson broke out of the sack and found Taiwan Jones on the sideline for a huge gain. Jones’ play set up the game-winning kick by Ka’imi Fairbairn.

THE PLAY:@deshaunwatson breaks out of pressure from two Bills & hits @TaiwanJonesNFL to set up the game-winning FG pic.twitter.com/NFx4qB5QnH — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) January 5, 2020

WHAT HIS TEAMMATES SAID

“The guy’s a baller man, nothing really surprises me about him right now," said DeAndre Hopkins, a Texans’ wide receiver.

“You add Deshaun Watson to a spark, you’re going to have one hell of a fire,” said Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

“He made the adjustment to give me that route, I don’t know how he got free, but he did,” said Jones, the Texans’ running back and return specialist.