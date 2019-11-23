HOUSTON – Tulsa and Houston are going into Saturday's matchup with identical record, 3-7 overall, with a 1-5 American Athletic Conference records.

Houston is on a three-game losing streak, while Tulsa is coming in off of an upset win against UCF.

Here are some things to watch in the Houston versus Tulsa matchup.

1. Execute in the second half

In Houston’s three wins this season the Cougars have led at halftime. In their last three games at the half, the Cougars have trailed by one possession, losing all of them. Due to injuries, lack of depth, and not executing have cost Houston to fold in the second half. Coach Dana Holgorsen has said that his team “just ran out of gas” in a postgame press conference this season. In different games this season the offense has executed well in the second half, and other times the defense has kept the Cougars in position to win games. Against Tulsa both sides must execute for four quarters to pull out a win on the road.

2. Win turnover battle

Tulsa’s shocking win against UCF, the Hurricanes won the turnover battle. They intercepted UCF twice. Since 2013 no program has taken the ball away from opposing offenses more than Houston with 180. This season Houston has forced nine turnovers. Earlier this season against North Texas, their 21-consecutive game-streak of forcing a turnover ended. Whichever teams wins the turnover battle often wins the game.

3. Get “Speedy” the ball

Arguably Marquez “Speedy” Stevenson is the most explosive player in college football. Since 2018, Stevenson leads active FBS players with 10 receptions of 50 yards or more. This season, Stevenson is tied for first nationally with three receptions of 70 yards or more. Stevenson had his career high in receiving yards against SMU earlier this year, with 211 yards. Scoring twice with two touchdowns over 75 yards including a 96-yard touchdown catch. Additionally, Stevenson has one kick return for a touchdown this season. Look for Houston to get him involved early and often.