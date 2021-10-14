Here’s what women of all ages should expect during a well-woman exam

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A well-woman exam, a yearly visit with an OB-GYN, helps to ensure gynecological health.

While the overall goal of the annual appointment is preventive care, there are other reasons why it is important.

“Many women have questions about their bodies, fertility, sexuality, or other concerns we can help address,” said Dr. Comfort N. Ughanze, an OB-GYN with UT Physicians. “It’s important to establish care with an OB-GYN to make sure a patient is getting appropriate screenings and taking the necessary preventive measures.”

For teenagers, a physical exam is not always needed. Their visit can be used to establish a comfortable relationship with their doctor, learn more about their bodies and receive a vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV).

With adult women, a doctor will examine their breasts, pelvic region and perform a Pap smear to screen for infections or indications of cervical cancer. A mammogram may also be ordered.

“Beyond the exam, an OB-GYN can also help with family planning, whether that is with contraception or optimizing a woman’s body to prepare for pregnancy. We also evaluate for infertility,” said Ughanze, who is also an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

A doctor can help during the transition from the beginning stages of menopause and past it for older adults. Women may also be screened for colon cancer and osteoporosis, depending on their age.

At UT Physicians Women’s Centers, doctors and medical staff not only care for women’s physical health but also their mental well-being.

“At UT Physicians, we screen all new patients for depression and anxiety. If there is evidence of either one, we help to address the issue and refer them to a specialist for a tailored treatment plan, if necessary,” Ughanze said.

