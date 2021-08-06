The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The athletic achievements of great Olympians often become launching points for the stars to serve their communities and inspire young competitors.

Hometown legend Zina Garrison is making a difference to this day, decades after she was was playing tennis on the world stage.

Garrison, who grew up in Houston, began playing her sport at the age of 10. At 14, she won a national girls’ title. By the time she graduated from Sterling High School in 1982, she had won both the Wimbledon and U.S. Open junior titles.

She was just beginning to make a mark on her sport.

men's doubles gold and singles bronze at the 1988 Olympic Games.

Over the years since competing, Garrison has done tremendous work to help the homeless and support inner-city tennis in Houston.

The Zina Garrison Academy continues to serve children through sports and initiatives to help overall wellness, nutrition and education.

To learn more about Garrison and her community efforts, visit the Zina Garrison Academy’s website.