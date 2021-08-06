Hometown Legend: Mary Lou Retton

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Team USA women showed the depth of their talent in gymnastics competition in Tokyo, joining a small but elite group of renowned Olympic gymnasts that have come before.

One hometown legend whose name still evokes visions of greatness at the Games is Mary Lou Retton.

Retton was just 8 years old when she first became fascinated with gymnastics. By age 14, she had moved to Houston to train for the Olympics. At age 16, she made history at the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 1984.

She needed a perfect 10 on the vault to become the All-Around gold medal winner -- and she nailed it, becoming the first American woman to win in gymnastics in the Summer Olympics.

She won a total of five medals in those Games, the most won by any athlete that year. In addition to the All-Around gold, Retton got a silver in both team competition and individual vault. She won bronze in both uneven bars and floor exercise.

Retton, who still lives in Texas, is in the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Ad

She is now a motivational speaker and fitness ambassador, working to inspire people to exercise and practice proper nutrition.

Much more information about Retton’s gymnastics career can be found on her official website marylouretton.com.