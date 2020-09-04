Interested in corporate COVID-19 testing? This program is designed to help businesses and organizations of any size

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Many offices are continuing to enforce work-from-home protocols as the COVID-19 pandemic continues -- but not all offices.

Many more are open for business, and employees are expected to report to a physical building.

But as a worker or a company, of course, staying safe and healthy remains a top priority during these uncertain times.

This group is ready to help

To help companies manage their teams as the world strives to maintain some normalcy, UT Physicians is rolling out a corporate COVID-19 testing program.

As a part of The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), leaders at the clinical practice say they pride themselves on providing accurate, leading-edge testing and care.

Backed by six schools that comprise UTHealth, UT Physicians also is on the front lines of COVID-19 research and pandemic response.

“We identified a need in the community to help businesses provide a safe and healthy place for their workforces,” said Kim Alleman, a registered nurse and the director of nursing and patient care for UT Physicians, who is leading these efforts. “At a time when business owners are concerned about their bottom line and keeping operations going, we can provide this testing service efficiently and effectively.”

The program was rolled out in mid-June.

It’s designed to help businesses and organizations of any size.

Care team members are gathering patient information, collecting samples, testing them, and reporting results in two to three days. The time aspect is incredibly important when it comes to business operations.

“Both false positives and false negatives matter. If someone gets a false positive, they stay home and out of work longer than necessary, and when someone gets a false negative, they continue to work and expose others,” said Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease specialist with UT Physicians and professor of medicine and vice chair for Healthcare Quality at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. “We are utilizing molecular testing for COVID-19, which has emerged as the gold standard to screen for the disease.”

Getting back to work safely

The UT Physicians corporate COVID-19 testing program provides on-site companywide testing, and offers discounted rates for groups with a large number of employees.

An expert panel of health care professionals provides guidance for the testing, as well as continued support after the process is complete.

Experts will guide the businesses every step of the way.

“Accurate and timely test results are imperative to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace,” said Andrew Casas, senior vice president of UTHealth and chief operating officer of UT Physicians. “With our deep medical expertise and knowledgeable lab partners, we can minimize disruptions for business owners — and give them the resources they need to get their employees tested and back to work safely.”

Read more about the COVID-19 testing program and click or tap the link to schedule a consultation.