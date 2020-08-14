On edge about what’s next for your child? This school system wants you to know one thing: ‘We’re here'

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether you choose for your child to learn in-person or remotely, the region’s Catholic schools want you to know one thing: They’re here for you.

The new school year is about to begin. As you prepare to make the important decision for your family about how your child will learn this year, officials from Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said they know you have questions -- and of course, you want to make the safest and best choice for your family.

These schools are more than a system, officials said, adding that they consider themselves “a family of families, 56 campuses strong.”

Covering 10 counties in the Greater Houston area and educating students from pre-kindergarten through senior year, these Catholic schools are partnering with families to create an engaging learning environment that offers students a sense of normalcy and belonging.

“Because the physical and spiritual health and wellness of our students and school personnel remain our priority, our Catholic school leaders have devoted their summer to developing plans to best serve our students academically, support their emotional and social well-being, and help halt the spread of COVID-19,” educational leaders from the Archdiocese said. “From the first day of school to graduation, Catholic schools are committed to the celebration of faith, safety, academic excellence, student success, and empowering our students to actualize their potential.”

The educational landscape may have changed, but the schools’ mission to prepare students to transform the world remains unchanged, educators said.

“Your child’s academic journey should be a meaningful experience that promotes the continuity of learning,” the school system said. “We believe that families are going through a lot during this time and we want you to know that you are not alone. As our Catholic schools prepare to welcome a new academic year, it may appear to be uncharted territory, but it is one that will be traveled together in faith and with great hope. In the classroom, whether traditional or virtual, and beyond, we’re here to support your student."

