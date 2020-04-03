All the benefits of telehealth during a pandemic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With demand for health care at an all-time high, telehealth has become a vital lifeline to communicate with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How familiar are you with the term “telehealth”?

Simply put, telehealth can be a phone call or a video conference between a patient and his or her health care provider.

Federal and state agencies have encouraged the use of telehealth services for people to maintain social distancing practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And have you seen the virtual platform -- launched by UT Physicians in collaboration with InTouch Health -- that allows for video and audio communications with health care providers? It’s personalized, convenient, one-on-on online care, and most importantly, it’s designed to meet the needs of patients, wherever they are.

So, why else is telehealth more important than ever right now, in our current state of pandemic?

It helps improve patient engagement.

Telehealth puts the patient in the driver’s seat.

The patient is typically the one who sets the appointment and then plays an active role in the appointment. For example, if you’re the one scheduling a time slot with your doctor, you’re encouraged to jot down any questions or concerns you have before your telehealth visit.

It’s also nice to take notes from your meeting to help remember key points your doctor may have brought up.

Even before you’re seen, you’re often asked to prepare for the visit, just like you would prior to a face-to-face appointment: Be ready to list your medications, the dosages and how often you take them. This list should include your over-the-counter medicines and vitamins, even if you just take them as needed.

If you need any refills on your medications, you can request those over a telehealth visit, as well.

You might even be asked to record your vital signs in advance -- ideally, within the past 24 hours.

Vital signs you can record include blood pressure, heart rate, temperature, and weight – all you need is a home blood pressure machine, a thermometer and a scale.

See what we mean? You’re engaged and have some responsibility in the telehealth process.

Telehealth often leads to faster service.

Let’s say someone suffers from allergies and needs to be seen by a medical professional in the coming days or weeks. Considering where the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, it might be awhile before this person is viewed as a priority for an in-office visit.

But over the phone, it’s a different story.

A doctor, in theory, should be able to write the allergy sufferer a prescription through telehealth and get the patient the relief that he or she so desperately needs -- all with a phone call or virtual appointment, which might just take a matter of minutes.

With telehealth, it cuts out drive times to and from a doctor’s office, the waiting room, and oftentimes, the wait itself.

Doctors and hospitals benefit, as well.

Telehealth increases doctors’ flexibility. It lets some of them work from home at times, and helps keep their families safe, as well as yours. It truly maximizes the workforce.

These virtual options make nurses and doctors more accessible, and more available to their patients.

The entire system reduces unnecessary visits to the ER, helps people follows the rules of social distancing, allows quarantined patients to receive care, and is critical for forward triage in a pandemic situation.

Right now, it’s all about flattening the curve and stopping the spread.

By providing this easy-to-operate option, doctors and patients are helping contain the spread of COVID-19, as well as shielding patients who fall into the high-risk categories.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the use of alternative care.

Nearly 80% of patients experiencing mild symptoms can be managed at home through virtual visits.

By freeing up a hospital’s staff and facilities, this all comes down to safety -- and efficiency in a time of great need.

“Virtual care is the right way for us to interact in this moment," said Dr. Matthew Harting, a pediatric surgeon with UT Physicians.

Telehealth is extremely important in times of a pandemic, but it’s also here to stay, even when COVID-19 is no longer an issue.

“This public health crisis is clearly a turning point for virtual health,” said Sahar M. Qashqai, executive director of Healthcare Transformation Initiatives at UT Physicians. “UT Physicians health care providers are extremely dedicated to ensuring our patients receive exceptional care. The moment we realized patients would be challenged to receive their care in person, we knew UT Physicians needed to adopt a different model for delivering care."