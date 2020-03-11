‘Heartbroken.’: Lizzo, Kane Brown, other rodeo performerss react to cancelation
HOUSTON – After the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was officially canceled Wednesday afternoon the high-profile artists who were slated to perform at the rodeo in the coming days took to social media to tell fans how they feel.
The canceled performers include Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Lizzo, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Marshmello, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan.
See how some are reacting:
Kane Brown
Country artist Kane Brown, who was supposed to perform Wednesday night at the Rodeo, shared the news on his Instagram story.
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson did not post a reaction, rather he rehashed the statement from the Houston Rodeo’s Instagram account.
From @rodeohouston: In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ to close. The Rodeo will respectfully and dutifully comply with the City’s order, and the grounds will close at 4 p.m. The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the City has decided that this is the best course of action for our community. A ticket refund process is still in the works and will be communicated once it is finalized. For more information regarding this announcement, visit the link in our bio.
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi provided an update after the news of the Rodeo’s cancellation
Lizzo
Lizzo says she is “heartbroken” that her sold-out performance is cancelled. She was scheduled to perform this Friday
