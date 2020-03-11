‘Heartbroken.’: Lizzo, Kane Brown, other rodeo performerss react to cancelation

HOUSTON – After the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was officially canceled Wednesday afternoon the high-profile artists who were slated to perform at the rodeo in the coming days took to social media to tell fans how they feel.

The canceled performers include Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Lizzo, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Marshmello, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan.

See how some are reacting:

Kane Brown

Country artist Kane Brown, who was supposed to perform Wednesday night at the Rodeo, shared the news on his Instagram story.

Kane Brown posted in his IG story that he is sorry he could not perform for the fans tonight at RodeoHouston (Kane Brown/Instagram)

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson did not post a reaction, rather he rehashed the statement from the Houston Rodeo’s Instagram account.

Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi provided an update after the news of the Rodeo’s cancellation

Jon Pardi posted this statement on his Instagram stories Wednesday following the cancellation (Jon Pardi/Instagram)

Lizzo

Lizzo says she is “heartbroken” that her sold-out performance is cancelled. She was scheduled to perform this Friday