WATCH: Ramon Ayala shares the stage with family at the Houston Rodeo
HOUSTON – Families often contribute to the trend of high attendance records on Go Tejano Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
In 2019, Los Tigres Del Norte drew a crowd of 75,586.
Ramon Ayala was slightly more than 1,000 attendees shy of matching that number with 74,320 attending his Sunday night concert.
While Ayala might not have set a record in attendance, it was a packed house and family was still a significant part of his show.
Ramon Ayala crowd! #puñodetierra #houstonrodeo2020 pic.twitter.com/E7iC2fxGVH— Mr. Rivera (@MrRivera59) March 9, 2020
During the performance, the Tejano singer was joined by his daughter, Yesenia Ayala, on stage.
#ramonayala daughter sang at the rodeo pic.twitter.com/YUMWMKD1uv— Douglas Reyes (@DougEFresh2012) March 8, 2020
Alaya also had his grandson on stage to play the accordion, according to attendees.
Ramon Ayala’s grandson on the accordion is pretty dopeeeee😎— moose (@_moose92) March 8, 2020
Ramon Ayala was greattt <3 (his grandson went OFFF) pic.twitter.com/6d4RYKKysI— ems🦋 (@emilygarzaa__) March 9, 2020
Here’s what fans said about the show:
Ramón Ayala >>>> any other concert I’ve been to pic.twitter.com/5QrzOPRVwt— Valeria 🕷 (@vallfllor) March 9, 2020
Ramon Ayala was so good live.— AverageJoe (@AverageJoe326) March 9, 2020
Ramon Ayala was EPIC pic.twitter.com/OYREgIosLp— Runna King 🇭🇳 (@LiftSzn) March 9, 2020
Ramón Ayala concert was THE BEST concert I’ve ever been to!! Every song was 10x better live!— David (@dedshot30) March 9, 2020
