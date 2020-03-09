WATCH: Ramon Ayala shares the stage with family at the Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – Families often contribute to the trend of high attendance records on Go Tejano Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

In 2019, Los Tigres Del Norte drew a crowd of 75,586.

Ramon Ayala was slightly more than 1,000 attendees shy of matching that number with 74,320 attending his Sunday night concert.

While Ayala might not have set a record in attendance, it was a packed house and family was still a significant part of his show.

During the performance, the Tejano singer was joined by his daughter, Yesenia Ayala, on stage.

Alaya also had his grandson on stage to play the accordion, according to attendees.

Ramon Ayala’s grandson on the accordion is pretty dopeeeee😎 — moose (@_moose92) March 8, 2020

Ramon Ayala was greattt <3 (his grandson went OFFF) pic.twitter.com/6d4RYKKysI — ems🦋 (@emilygarzaa__) March 9, 2020

Here’s what fans said about the show:

Ramón Ayala >>>> any other concert I’ve been to pic.twitter.com/5QrzOPRVwt — Valeria 🕷 (@vallfllor) March 9, 2020

Ramon Ayala was so good live. — AverageJoe (@AverageJoe326) March 9, 2020

Ramon Ayala was EPIC pic.twitter.com/OYREgIosLp — Runna King 🇭🇳 (@LiftSzn) March 9, 2020