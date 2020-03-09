68ºF

Rodeo

WATCH: Ramon Ayala shares the stage with family at the Houston Rodeo

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Rodeo, Houston Rodeo, Ramon Ayala, Go Tejano Day
Ramon Ayala performs at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on March 8, 2020.
Ramon Ayala performs at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on March 8, 2020. (Twitter: @RODEOHOUSTON / Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo)

HOUSTON – Families often contribute to the trend of high attendance records on Go Tejano Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

In 2019, Los Tigres Del Norte drew a crowd of 75,586.

Ramon Ayala was slightly more than 1,000 attendees shy of matching that number with 74,320 attending his Sunday night concert.

While Ayala might not have set a record in attendance, it was a packed house and family was still a significant part of his show.

During the performance, the Tejano singer was joined by his daughter, Yesenia Ayala, on stage.

Alaya also had his grandson on stage to play the accordion, according to attendees.

Here’s what fans said about the show:

