Rodeo’s night 5 mutton bustin’ champ says he wants to be a bull rider just like his big brother

HOUSTON – The champ from Montgomery, Texas who won night five of mutton bustin’ at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said that when he grows up he wants to be a bull rider just like his big brother.

Mutton bustin’ is a nightly Rodeo event that requires the children competing to ride across a pen on the back of sheep. The goal: to stay atop the wooly mammal as long as they can.

Ryder McCown made it all the way across the pen without falling off. After McCown was plucked off his sheep, the aspiring bull rider threw his hands up, reveling in his success.

McCown’s older brother Parker McCown won his bull riding competition earlier in the night.