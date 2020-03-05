Bashful Illinois boy snags mutton bustin’ win at night 2 of Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – A bashful boy from Illinois was named the winner of the second mutton bustin’ competition at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Mutton bustin’ is a nightly Rodeo event that requires the children competing to ride across a pen on the back of sheep. The goal is to stay atop the wooly mammal for as long as possible.

The announcer originally confused Dylan Lowman, of Peoria, Illinois, with his brother Hunter who also participated in the mutton bustin’ competition Wednesday night.

The extremely camera-shy kid said he had practiced, but he didn’t really have a strategy.

Congrats, Dylan.