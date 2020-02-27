LIST: These are the 25 Houston Rodeo concerts that have set attendance records

HOUSTON – The musicians who make up Houston Rodeo’s list of the 25 performances with the highest attendance all attracted more than 75,000 people.

George Strait holds the attendance record for NRG Stadium in 2019 when he performed to a crowd of more than 80,000 fans, however, this was a concert-only event which offered seats on the floor and is not listed with the Top 25 Paid Rodeo/Concert Attendance Records.

Here are the concerts with the highest attendance record:

1. Los Tigres Del Norte (75,586 attendees)

Sunday, March 10, 2019, Go Tejano Day

2. Cardi B (75,580)

Friday, March 1, 2019, Black Heritage Day

3. Garth Brooks (75,577)

Sunday, March 18, 2018

4. Calibre 50 (75,565)

Sunday, March 11, 2018, Go Tejano Day

5. Banda El RecodoSiggno (75,557)

Sunday, March 19, 2017, Go Tejano Day

6. Banda Los RecoditosLos Huracanes Del Norte (75,508)

Sunday, March 13, 2016, Go Tejano Day

7. La Arrolladora Banda El LimonLa Maquinaria Nortena (75,357)

Sunday, March 15, 2015, Go Tejano Day

8. Julion Alvarez Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon (75,305)

Sunday, March 10, 2013, Go Tejano Day

9. Luke Bryan (75,242)

Saturday, March 16, 2013

10. Blake Shelton (75,238)

Friday, March 15, 2013

11. Banda MS and Pesado (75,224)

Sunday, March 16, 2014, Go Tejano Day

12. Pitbull (75,217)

Thursday, March 14, 2013

13. Maroon 5 (75,214)

Thursday, March 13, 2014

14. Bruno Mars (75,167)

Thursday, March 7, 2013

15. Brad Paisley (75,177)

Saturday, March 21, 2015

16. Kane Brown (75,122)

Saturday, March 9, 2019

17. Luke Bryan (75,082)

Thursday, March 10, 2016

18. Luke Bryan (75,078)

Monday, March 17, 2014

19. Ariana Grande (75,068)

Tuesday, March 17, 2015

20. Usher (75,067)

Friday, March 7, 2014, Black Heritage Day

21. Blake Shelton (75,054)

Thursday, March 20, 2014

22. Luke Bryan (75,033)

Thursday, March 16, 2017

23. Garth Brooks (75,018)

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

24. Blake Shelton (75,016)

Thursday, March 19, 2015

24. Brad Paisley (75,016)

Saturday, March 17, 2018

25. Florida Georgia Line (75,015)

Wednesday, March 18, 2015