LIST: These are the 25 Houston Rodeo concerts that have set attendance records
HOUSTON – The musicians who make up Houston Rodeo’s list of the 25 performances with the highest attendance all attracted more than 75,000 people.
George Strait holds the attendance record for NRG Stadium in 2019 when he performed to a crowd of more than 80,000 fans, however, this was a concert-only event which offered seats on the floor and is not listed with the Top 25 Paid Rodeo/Concert Attendance Records.
Here are the concerts with the highest attendance record:
1. Los Tigres Del Norte (75,586 attendees)
Sunday, March 10, 2019, Go Tejano Day
2. Cardi B (75,580)
Friday, March 1, 2019, Black Heritage Day
3. Garth Brooks (75,577)
Sunday, March 18, 2018
4. Calibre 50 (75,565)
Sunday, March 11, 2018, Go Tejano Day
5. Banda El RecodoSiggno (75,557)
Sunday, March 19, 2017, Go Tejano Day
6. Banda Los RecoditosLos Huracanes Del Norte (75,508)
Sunday, March 13, 2016, Go Tejano Day
7. La Arrolladora Banda El LimonLa Maquinaria Nortena (75,357)
Sunday, March 15, 2015, Go Tejano Day
8. Julion Alvarez Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon (75,305)
Sunday, March 10, 2013, Go Tejano Day
9. Luke Bryan (75,242)
Saturday, March 16, 2013
10. Blake Shelton (75,238)
Friday, March 15, 2013
11. Banda MS and Pesado (75,224)
Sunday, March 16, 2014, Go Tejano Day
12. Pitbull (75,217)
Thursday, March 14, 2013
13. Maroon 5 (75,214)
Thursday, March 13, 2014
14. Bruno Mars (75,167)
Thursday, March 7, 2013
15. Brad Paisley (75,177)
Saturday, March 21, 2015
16. Kane Brown (75,122)
Saturday, March 9, 2019
17. Luke Bryan (75,082)
Thursday, March 10, 2016
18. Luke Bryan (75,078)
Monday, March 17, 2014
19. Ariana Grande (75,068)
Tuesday, March 17, 2015
20. Usher (75,067)
Friday, March 7, 2014, Black Heritage Day
21. Blake Shelton (75,054)
Thursday, March 20, 2014
22. Luke Bryan (75,033)
Thursday, March 16, 2017
23. Garth Brooks (75,018)
Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018
24. Blake Shelton (75,016)
Thursday, March 19, 2015
24. Brad Paisley (75,016)
Saturday, March 17, 2018
25. Florida Georgia Line (75,015)
Wednesday, March 18, 2015
