WATCH: Dirt gets moved into NRG Stadium as Houston gets ready for the rodeo

HOUSTON – The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is right around the corner and preparation inside NRG Stadium is underway.

About 600 dump trucks loaded with dirt entered the arena Tuesday afternoon to prepare the grounds for bull riding, steer wrestling, mutton bustin’, calf scramble and many other rodeo acts.

Here are some interesting facts about the dirt used at the Houston rodeo:

How deep is it?

The dirt is 12” deep.

What kind of dirt is it?

The dirt used is a clay base mixed with a topsoil.

How do they maintain it?

During the rodeo, the arena is dragged twice daily on weekdays and once on Saturdays and Sundays. It is also watered as needed to maintain moisture.

What kind of equipment do they use?

Dump trucks, excavators, dozers, motor graders, wheel loaders and sometimes other miscellaneous equipment are used to prepare the grounds.

How long does it take to get all the dirt in and out?

The move-in takes just under two days to complete, while the move-out takes about 12 hours, but can be expedited to 7 hours.

Where do they store it when it’s not rodeo season?

The dirt is stored at their 288 property when not in use to be reused for next year.

Watch the dirt move-in in action below:

Dirt move-in at the Houston rodeo. (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)