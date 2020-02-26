Is this your first rodeo? Here’s everything you need to know as a newbie

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is coming up in just less than a week. If you are new in town, you might have questions.

There is so much to do at the rodeo, and it may take a while to soak it all in. You will see many attendees wearing boots and cowboy hats and there will be an abundance of scrumptious fried food.

Here’s a list of what you should know when you arrive at NRG Park on your first rodeo.

Ticketing

If you bought a rodeo ticket that includes the concert, you do not need to purchase a separate grounds ticket. That is included in your concert ticket.

Rodeo tickets can be purchased online or at the ticketing booths in all entrances.

If you just need access to the RodeoHouston grounds, the cost is $15 per adult, and $5 per child between the ages of 3 and 12. A grounds pass does not include NRG Stadium access.

If you plan to attend three or more days, RodeoHouston recommends that visitors purchase a Season Pass which costs $35.

Family Wednesday

Formerly known as Value Wednesday, children under the age of 12 and seniors over age 60 have free admission to the RodeoHouston grounds until noon. They can also enjoy $2 carnival rides and games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, along with $2 food and drinks at select stands.

RodeoHouston + Concerts

Before the dust settles for the almost nightly concerts, cowboys and cowgirls saddle up to perform their best stunts starting at 6:45 p.m. (3:45 p.m. on Sundays).

The Super Series, a 19-day tournament features bull riding, saddle bronc riding and steer wrestling. Each champion is awarded $50,000 and a custom-made saddle and belt buckle.

A crowd favorite, the Mutton Bustin’ brings young cowboys and cowgirls to see who can hold onto their sheep the longest.

Parking

On-site parking at NRG Park is $20 for the whole day at the Yellow, 610, and Old Spanish Trail lots. Trams will be available for free shuttle rides close to the entrance. Handicap parking is also available at the Miller Lite Yellow and Blue Lots.

Transportation

NRG Park is located on the Stadium Park/Astrodome rail stop, and costs $1.25 each way or $3 for a day pass. The Fannin South Transit Center is located south of NRG Park and costs $20 to park.

Other Park & Rides within the vicinity of NRG Park will offer parking and shuttle buses to the Rodeo. Click here to see which locations and fares.

Uber and Lyft pickup and dropoff will be located at Yellow Lot 38 and Blue Lot Entrance 16.

RodeoHouston Mobile App

The latest version of the RodeoHouston application is now available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app tells you the nearest attractions, your location, upcoming events and things to do on the grounds. Parking information is also available.

The app can also give you a guide for shopping and dining nearby.

What to look out for

The Carnival

Admission to the carnival is included in your RodeoHouston grounds pass. Prices for each ride vary.

Currently, RodeoHouston is selling half-price carnival passes online which gives you up to 150 tickets, refreshment passes, and a free game. The sale will end this Saturday. More info can be found here.

The Junction

Planning to bring your kids to the Rodeo? The Junction is a good area to start. This year, The Junction will feature kid-friendly carnival games and exhibits for everyone in the family. The Stars Over Texas Stage will bring out family entertainment for all to enjoy.

The Horse Show

Walk over to the NRG Arena where horses of all kinds are showcased. Competitions begin at 8 a.m for speed and agility, horsemanship classes, and traditional ranch competitions.

You can also view llamas, alpacas, rabbits and donkeys for showcase at the arena as well.

AgVenture

Take a trip through the state of Texas, witness the birth of piglets, or see what a honey bee hive is like from the inside. AgVenture brings the best of Texas right here at NRG Center. Daily hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Hideout

Open to 21 and over, The Hideout showcases up-and-coming artists with a free concert included with your admission. If you attend the rodeo between Thursday and Saturday, you can get complimentary tastings of Jim Bean whiskey.

Champion Wine Garden

Located next to NRG Stadium, the Champion Wine Garden features champion wines from the 2020 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. You can taste some of the best wines while enjoying live music.