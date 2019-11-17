What apartments will $1,800 rent you in Montrose, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Montrose?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Montrose is currently hovering around $1,250.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4508 Graustark St.

Listed at $1,632/month, this 655-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4508 Graustark St.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3400 Montrose Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 3400 Montrose Blvd. It's listed for $1,693/month for its 675 square feet.

The unit has a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2121 Allen Parkway

Here's a 1,237-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 2121 Allen Parkway that's going for $1,787/month.

You can expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.