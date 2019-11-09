The most affordable apartments for rent in the Heights, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the Heights are hovering around $1,100, compared to a $1,169 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Greater Heights rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1522 Yale St.

Listed at $775/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1522 Yale St., is 29.5% less than the $1,100/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Heights.

The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit also features granite countertops. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

427 W. 17th St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 427 W. 17th St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $950/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. In the apartment, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1621 Heights Blvd.

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1621 Heights Blvd., listed at $1,095/month.

The building offers assigned parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.