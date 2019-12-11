Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5430 Birdwood Road (Meyerland Area)

Listed at $549/month, this studio apartment is located at 5430 Birdwood Road.

The building has wheelchair accessibility and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3925 Arlington Square Drive (Edgebrook Area)

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 3925 Arlington Square Drive. It's listed for $565/month for its 535 square feet.

The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, secured entry and a resident lounge. You can also expect a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. Pets are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1000 Greens Road (Greater Greenspoint)

Here's a 643-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1000 Greens Road that's going for $570/month.

In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 dog deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1303 Gears Road (Greater Greenspoint)

Next, check out this 484-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1303 Gears Road. It's listed for $595/month.

The building boasts secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 nonrefundable fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5410 N. Braeswood Blvd. (Meyerland Area)

Located at 5410 N. Braeswood Blvd., here's a 670-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $595/month.

You can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. The building features secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.