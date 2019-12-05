The most affordable apartments for rent in Downtown Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,618, compared to a $1,085 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1718 Jackson St.

Listed at $950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 1718 Jackson St., is 41.3% less than the $1,618/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Downtown.

The building features a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1616 Fannin St.

This studio loft, situated at 1616 Fannin St., is listed for $1,177/month for its 619 square feet.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the loft. Building amenities include garage parking and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

1800 St. Joseph Parkway

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1800 St. Joseph Parkway, which, at 760 square feet, is going for $1,192/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Main Street

Then there's this 600-square-foot apartment at Main Street, listed at $1,200/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers garage parking.

110 Bagby St.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 110 Bagby St., listed at $1,200/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. The apartment also has a walk-in closet. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

