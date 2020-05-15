Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 cuddly canines to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right by looking at some lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Callie, terrier and chihuahua mix

Callie is a charming female terrier and chihuahua mix staying at Doggy Darlings.

Callie will get along great with your other dogs. She has had all her shots. She is already house-trained.

More from Callie:

Hi, my name is Callie. I am 2 years old and I weigh a whopping 11 pounds. I definitely need a house with a yard. I am crate-trained and house-trained using a doggie door. I like other doggies! I like cuddling with my peeps. It takes me just a few minutes to warm up but, then, I'm all yours! Just give me a few hours, if that, and I will be your best friend forever!

Chelsea, terrier and chihuahua mix

Chelsea is a charming female terrier and chihuahua mix currently residing at Doggy Darlings.

Chelsea is friendly as can be — she'll get along great with your other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed. Good news: She is already house-trained.

Notes from Chelsea:

Hi there! My name is Chelsea. I definitely need a house with a yard because I need room to run and be safe! I want so badly to be loved on as much as possible. You can love on me til the cows come home! Do you have a cow? I am the sweetest, nicest girl you wilI ever meet. They say I'm a spitfire. I have a happy disposition and I'm very affectionate and energetic. I like all humans and other doggies.

Mya, boxer

Mya is a sweet female boxer dog in the care of Lone Star Boxer Rescue.

Mya is happy to keep company with other dogs. She has been vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She is already house-trained.

More from Mya:

My name is Mya but you can call me Missy. I'm a super sweet 12-year-old girl who loves ear scratches! I'm crate-trained, but honestly, I'm such a good girl that I'm safe to free roam when left alone. I'm also dog and child-friendly. I lived with my brother for most of my life but he passed away several months ago. I'm a good watchdog.

Pearl PJ, cocker spaniel

Pearl PJ is an adorable female cocker spaniel dog staying at Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas - Houston.

Pearl PJwants to be your one and only: She will need a home free of other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's spayed and vaccinated. Pearl Pj is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

Notes from Pearl PJ's caretakers:

Do you have a heart for hospice? Pearl is terminal and her last wish is to live out her final days in a loving home. She spent close to two months in intensive care with severe pneumonia. But one area on her lung has since been diagnosed as lung cancer. Our hearts are broken for sweet Pearl, as she has no idea she’s sick. She loves playing ball and enjoys her toys. We’re praying someone in the Houston area will open there heart and home to make her wish come true before it’s too late.

Ollie, dachshund and Rhodesian ridgeback mix

Ollie is a male dachshund and Rhodesian ridgeback mix being cared for at Animal Justice League.

Ollie is eager to make friends — he gets along well with other dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Ollie is already neutered and vaccinated.

Notes from Ollie's caretakers:

Meet Ollie! This young boy didn’t have the best life and now he is loving the care and attention that he’s getting in his foster home! Ollie likes to cuddle, play with other dogs and go on walks. He would love someone to take him walking, hiking or even running! He’s housebroken, has good “manners, ” and is working on commands. Ollie is a little shy with new men and children but he’s learning to trust humans again.

Polo, pit bull terrier and Dogue de Bordeaux mix

Polo is a male pit bull terrier and Dogue de Bordeaux mix being kept at ADORE Houston.

Polo is a social butterfly — he gets along well with other dogs. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. Polo is already neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Polo's current caretakers say:

Once Polo gets used to his environment,his personality comes out and he is the best boy! He is active and loves attention. As you can probably tell in his photos, he loves to smile! He is well behaved and he is getting better at walking on a leash each day. He is not destructive in the house at all and has never had an accident inside. Polo is your typical sweet, happy go lucky pittie!

Jax, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Jax is a male American Staffordshire terrier mix being cared for at Brave Bully Rescue.

Jax is a true family dog, and children will love him. His ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. He's already house-trained. Jax is already neutered and vaccinated.

Notes from Jax's caretakers:

Meet sweet Jax! He is still very much a high energy and happy puppy that likes to chew up all the toys. He has learned that you get more flies with honey by cuddling like a sweet boy and loves to just be held. He is good in a crate and loves to get attention. This sweet boy will do better in a home with no other dogs and kids over the age of 9.

