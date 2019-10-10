US Rep. Babin Fights for 36th District, Trump

HOUSTON - Flooding has been a big concern for the constituents in the 36th Congressional District represented by U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, a Republican.

Babin is a guest on this week's "Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall" and talks about the remedies in the pipeline as a result of legislation.

He also weighs in on the recent decision to pull troops out of Syria.

"I'm trusting the president on this," he said. "I do have a concern that there may be a humanitarian risk that our great ally, the Kurds, may be put in harm's way here and that ISIS prisoners of war may be turned loose."

Babin also talks about his support for President Donald Trump and the White House's decision to ignore congressional subpoenas relating to the impeachment inquiry.

"I do," he said. "I think until we see some cooperation and make this a bipartisan effort, the way an impeachment procedure should be. It should be bipartisan just like it was when they were discussing it with President Nixon."

Astronauts and cosmonauts around the world converge on Houston

Dr. Bonnie Dunbar earned her doctorate in mechanical and biomedical engineering years before she became an astronaut. She ultimately made five trips to space, spending more than 50 days circling the globe before she retired in 2005.

These days, she's as active as ever, and this week as a part of the Association of Space Explorers, she will help host more than 125 astronauts and cosmonauts for the 32nd Planetary Congress in Houston.

She says the goal is to inspire.

"We really had a mission as a planetary organization, and that was to communicate the inspiration and the reasons we explore, and spaceflight is one of the new frontiers, but also to inspire our youth," she said. "We're part of making the future, and this is part of our spirit, our genetic DNA, to explore and to acquire knowledge, and there are no boundaries."

"Newsmakers EXTRA" this week is with Dunbar about space exploration and the Planetary Congress visiting the United States for only the fourth time.

