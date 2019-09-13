Sue Lovell says she's best for Houston mayor

HOUSTON - Sue Lovell, who held an at-large seat on the Houston City Council for several years, says on this week's "Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall" that she is the best candidate for the job of mayor.

After watching the Turner administration, she says she's more confident than ever that she can be a more effective leader.

"I was part of two mayors, (Bill) White and (Annise) Parker, their leadership teams, so I know what good leadership looks like and I have the experience to do so, and I am stepping up because I think that leadership is not there," she said.

We have more with Sue Lovell on this week's "Houston Newsmakers EXTRA," which is the video below.

Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund partners with Greater Houston Partnership

It was 28 years ago when former KPRC 2 anchor Linda Lorelle started a scholarship fund in her name to help students whose life circumstances may not have led to the best grades but who showed college potential.

Now, after more than $4 million donated and almost 400 college degrees later, the Lorelle College Conference has combined with the Greater Houston Partnership to reach a broader group of young people.

"What we're doing is expanding the breadth of the conversation," she said, "helping students understand that in many cases you can get a two-year degree and with that degree get a job that pays $60,000-$70,000 a year."

The FREE SMARTUP Houston College and Career Conference will be Sept. 21 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Find out more details about the conference and other educational opportunities in this week's program.

Komen raises awareness, research dollars to cure cancer

Susan G. Komen only focuses on finding a cure for breast cancer. The money raised from the annual Race for the Cure goes almost exclusively toward research and support programs. But on Oct. 5, it's all about celebrating.

"It will be a big crowd. Lots of survivors that are all walking and running to show that they have beat breast cancer," said Julie Voss, executive director of Susan G. Komen Houston.

Dr. Valentina Hoyos, one of the researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, says she is optimistic about progress being made to find a cure and says cutting edge research is amazing.

"We take T-cells from the patient, and we train them to attack cancer cells and give them back to the patient," she said. "This is translational research because we take what has already been discovered and try to make it into new therapies to be able to treat patients."

Find out why you should do whatever you can to support the Komen efforts to beat breast cancer on this week's program.

"Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall" airs Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

More Information:

Sue Lovell, Candidate for Houston Mayor

Website: https://SueLovellforMayor.com

Twitter: @LovellforMayor

Linda Lorelle, Co-Founder, Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund

Website: https://www.LindaLorelle.org

SmartUp Houston website: http://bit.ly/2mfrbvL

Greater Houston Partnership website: https://www.houston.org

Phone: 713-344-0618

Twitter: @LindaLorelleSF

Julie Voss, Executive Director, Ph.D. Assoc. Professor, Project Director, UH Healthy Start Initiative

Website: https://komen-houston.org/

Phone: 713-783-9188

Email: Info@komen-houston.org

Twitter: @HHouston

Instagram: Universityofhouston

Valentina Hoyos, M.D. Asst. Professor, Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine

Cell and gene therapy info: http://bit.ly/2mfA7Bd

Phone: 832-824-4670 or 713-798-2716

Duncan Cancer Center

Twitter: @bcmhouston

Instagram: bcmhouston

