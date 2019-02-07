Newsmakers for Feb. 10: Houston Habitat seeks owners of Harvey-damaged homes

HOUSTON - Houston Habitat for Humanity has traditionally been for first-time homeowners who need help landing that first home. Now, the “Almost Home” program is available to those whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Allison Hay, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, extended an invitation to homeowners still dealing with Harvey damage.

“We’ll work with you," she said. "You don’t have to be a first time home buyer this time. We’ll bring you into our program. We’ll let you go through our process. You’ll be in a home that’s safe and stable.”

On this week's Houston Newsmakers, get the details on how to sign up to purchase a home or to volunteer your time and talent for a great program in our community.

HCC Black History Gala features local great

Houston Community College is preparing to celebrate Black History Month and raise scholarship funds at the same time.

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz chairs the HCC Board of Trustees and said any money raised will help students help our community.

“I always say that’s the way you change your circumstances, through education, and not just academics but also workforce," she said. “We can help people get into a gainful occupation in a very short time if they access.”

Renowned jazz guitarist Joe Carmouche, of Houston, will be the special guest artist at this year's gala. He promises a big sound and a big time.

More information

Allison Hay, Executive Director, Houston Habitat for Humanity

houstonhabitat.org

713-671-9993

Twitter: @houstonhabitat

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Chair, Board of Trustees, Houston Community College

hccs.edu

713-718-2000

Twitter: @HCCDistrict

Joe Carmouche, Jazz Guitarist, Featured Artist, HCC Black History Gala

JoeCarmouche.net

713-854-6997

Email: Joe@joecarmouche.net

HCC Black History Scholarship Fundraiser

Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Czech Center Museum Houston

4920 San Jacinto St. Houston

hccs.edu/blackhistory

