Your chance to hang out with your favorite Astros players happens at FanFest

HOUSTON - Astros FanFest may be sold out, but if you play your cards right, you may be able to join the thousands of orange-clad rowdies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

All free online vouchers have been claimed, but a limited number of vouchers will be available at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Players scheduled to attend:

Jose Altuve

Rogelio Armenteros

Seth Beer

Alex Bregman

Carlos Correa

Robinson Chirinos

Dean Deetz

Chris Devenski

Josh James

Tony Kemp

Jake Marisnick

Corbin Martin

Ryan Pressly

Max Stassi

Myles Straw

Garrett Stubbs

Kyle Tucker

Justin Verlander

Tyler White

The following information is on the Astros' website.

Parking information

Designated parking will be available in Astros Parking Lots A, B and C for free.

Parking will be available in the Raymond James - Alex Brown Diamond Lot South for Season Ticket Holders on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to construction, the Diamond Lot will only be accessible from Preston Street. The Texas Avenue entrance will be closed.

Entry information

Fans can enter FanFest at the Atrium, South Homeplate, Right Field Gate, Center Field Gate or Left Field Gate.

Due to construction, the STH gate and Clock Tower entrance will be closed for FanFest.

Please note that all vouchers are digital tickets only.

You can download the MLB Ballpark App to access your FanFest admission and activity vouchers. Screenshots of admission tickets and/or activity vouchers or a print out of the confirmation page will not be accepted. Admission tickets and/or activity vouchers cannot be resold, returned, refunded, transferred or exchanged for any other consideration. This policy will be strongly enforced and violators may be asked to leave or denied entry.

STH Exclusive Benefits

Season ticket holders can enjoy the following exclusive benefits at FanFest:

FastPass lanes at all activities locations (prepurchased activity vouchers are required for certain activities)

Season ticket holders can visit the season ticket booth at center field to get your FastPass wristband on the day of the event

Raymond James - Alex Brown Diamond Lot parking on a first-come, first-served basis

2019 Astros Buddies Exclusive Benefits

2019 Buddies members will have the following benefits at FanFest:

FastPass for running the bases

FastPass for kids autograph session

Must have your Buddies membership badge displayed for these exclusive benefits.

Karbach Crawford Bock - The new beer that will make its debut at FanFest

Exclusive first tastes will be available for purchase at Section 113

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Astros Foundation

Get to know your Astros players and gain insight into the inner workings of the Houston Astros organization.

Below is the tentative schedule for the fan forums. Check back for a finalized schedule of fan forums that will take place in the Raymond James - Alex Brown Diamond Club during FanFest.

Fan forums are free to attend.

Please note: Access to the Raymond James - Alex Brown Diamond Club for the event will be at the right field gate ramp due to construction at the Clock Tower.

11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. -- Session #1: Celebrating Astros History

12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. -- Session #2: Growing Up with Baseball -- Justin Verlander, Jake, Marisnick, emcee Robert Ford

1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. -- Session #3: Dugout Celebrations -- Alex Bregman, Tony Kemp, emcee Geoff Blum

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. -- Session #4: Get to Know Younger Players -- Seth Beer, Myles Straw, Corbin Martin, Josh James, emcee Steve Sparks

2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. -- Session #5: Building of a Team -- Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, emcee Todd Kalas

3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. -- Session #6:Front Office Update/Astros Scouting -- Jeff Luhnow, Eve Rosenbaum, emcee Todd Kalas

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.