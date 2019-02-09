'You already know what this is': Man robs Midtown business two times, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing the same Midtown cleaners two times since Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, 2018, around 9:15 p.m., police said a man robbed the Upscale Cleaners at 2450 Louisiana St. He entered the store holding a suit in one hand and a handgun in the other hand, police said. He pointed the gun at the employee and demanded money from the register, according to police.

Police said that after taking the money, the man forced the employee into the bathroom in the back of the business and left the building in an unknown direction.

The same man committed a second robbery at Upscale Cleaners on Jan. 15, around 11:30 a.m., police said.

This time, he entered the business and pulled out a handgun, police said. The employee told police that the man told her that he recognized her from the previous robbery and said, "You already know what this is, so open the cash register."

The employee complied and the man took the money from the register, police said. He then led her to the bathroom and left.

The man is described by police as white, about 45 to 50 years old and about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Police said he was wearing a dark coat, a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or through its website. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the man's arrest.

