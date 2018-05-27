Would you answer? Snake caught on camera climbing on homeowner's front door

HOUSTON - It's a slithering visitor that many have nightmares about.

A snake was caught on a Nest Cam climbing on the front door of a Spring woman's home.

The woman, who wants to be identified as Michell G., said she lives in the Legends Trace neighborhood and caught the pesky snake on camera. She believes the snake was trying to get to a bird's nest in her home's gutter.

"We have a bird's nest in the gutter near the door and were thinking maybe the snake was trying to get to it," Michell G. said.

She believes the snake was not venomous and maybe a ribbon or a rat snake.

The real question is, who opened the door?

