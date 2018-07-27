Katy homeowner shoots teen during attempted break-in, deputies say

KATY, Texas - A suspected would-be car burglar was shot Friday by a homeowner in Katy.

Deputies said around 1 a.m., a woman saw a motion detector light come on outside her home in the 21000 block of Park Valley Drive. She looked out her window and saw a masked man wearing a hooded sweatshirt in her detached garage trying to break into her car, according to investigators.

The woman got her husband, who grabbed a gun and confronted the 19-year-old man, deputies said.

The husband fired at the man and grazed his head when he started coming toward him, deputies said.

According to investigators, the would-be thief ran to a nearby home and hid behind an air conditioning unit, where a K9 officer found him.

He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

