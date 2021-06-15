NY Holocaust survivors celebrated at concert after isolation

Aranka Engel, 103, left, holds the hand of fellow Holocaust survivor Jean Kurz, 81, while watching Orthodox Jewish singer Yaakov Shwekey perform at a concert honoring them and dozens of other Holocaust survivors on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Yeshivah of Flatbush theater at Joel Braverman High School in the Brooklyn borough of New York. It was the first large gathering for New York-area Holocaust survivors after more than a year of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

NEW YORK – Dozens of Holocaust survivors clapped, sang and danced Monday at a concert held in their honor in Brooklyn in the first large gathering for New York-area survivors after months of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert by popular Jewish Orthodox singer Yaakov Shwekey was organized by the Nachas Health and Family Network and other groups that help the more than 35,000 Holocaust survivors estimated to live in the New York City metropolitan area.

“It’s extremely good for the soul, for the heart, to see people coming out once again and socializing,” said Dolly Rabinowitz, who sat in the front row of the Yeshivah of Flatbush auditorium joined by other Holocaust survivors and students of the Modern Orthodox Jewish school.

The survivors, most of whom are now in their 80s and 90s, suffered unspeakable horrors in concentration camps. In the past year, many remained isolated at home because they were at a high-risk of contagion from the fast-spreading virus.

“To be out once again is like reviving ourselves. To sit among our children and grandchildren is heartwarming. It really is like vitamin to us,” said Rabinowitz, who said she was 13 when the Nazis invaded Germany and lived through Auschwitz and the Death March.

Many of the survivors arrived at Monday’s concert in yellow school buses.

“This feels like going back to school!” Henry Rosenberg, 92, told other survivors as he stepped off a bus and walked into the Yeshivah of Flatbush Joel Braverman High School. “It’s good to feel the fresh air. It was hard,” he later said about the pandemic. “We couldn’t go to any places for many months.”

Some students greeted them inside and helped those with mobility issues to their seats in a cafeteria. After a lunch of smoked salmon, salad and pancakes, they walked to the school theater for the show.

