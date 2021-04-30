TSA extends mask mandate on planes through mid-September

The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.

“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” said Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator. “Right now, about half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic. We will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to evaluate the need for these directives and recognize the significant level of compliance thus far.”

TSA said children up to 2 years old and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule. Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.

The mask mandate was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.

People with questions regarding airport security screening procedures may send a message via Facebook or Twitter to @AskTSA for live assistance from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays or 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Anyone who requires screening assistance due to a disability, medical condition or other special circumstance may contact TSA Cares at least three days before their flight by calling 855-787-2227.

For more information visit the TSA website.