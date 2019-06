One worker was seriously injured in an industrial accident at a Randall's in The Woodlands, authorities said.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - One person was seriously injured after an accident with a commercial refrigeration system occurred at a Randalls in The Woodlands, officials said.

The accident was reported Friday at the Randall's located at 2250 Buckthorne Place.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

This is a developing story.

