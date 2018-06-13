Women accused of using stolen credit card to spend nearly $2,500 in Rice Village

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for two women who are accused of attempting to spend nearly $2,500 on a stolen credit card.

WATCH: Victoria's Secret credit card abuse surveillance video

Authorities said two women were shopping with the card at the Victoria's Secret at 2414 University Boulevard on May 12.

Police said the card was taken during a robbery in a parking garage at 5701 Morningside Drive, which is near the Victoria's Secret.

During the robbery, a woman approached another woman and sprayed her in the face with pepper spray before taking her purse, according to police.

In total, police said the woman used the card and racked up nearly $2,400 in attempted charges.

It is not clear if police believe the women are responsible for the initial robbery.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.