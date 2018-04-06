Woman's severed head found in trash bag near Lake Houston

LAKE HOUSTON, Texas - Houston police are looking for a man after a woman’s head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston on March 24.

Witnesses flagged down marine patrol officers and said volunteers picking up trash along the bridge in the 10600 block of FM 1960 just after 10 a.m. found a suspicious black trash bag, investigators said.

The officers saw what appeared to be human hair in the bag, according to police. Homicide investigators were called and confirmed that decomposing human remains were inside the bag.

Witnesses later reported seeing a man on the bridge about two weeks before the bag was found. They told investigators that the man got out of a truck on the passenger’s side and threw the bag off the bridge.

Police did not find any other body parts, only the woman’s head.

The man witnesses said they saw on the bridge is described as being in his early to mid-20s with short dark brown hair and long bangs that went across his face. He is about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with light skin. He was wearing a gray and black plaid shirt at the time of the incident. Witnesses said he was driving a teal or bluish green Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck. The back left passenger window was broken and had cardboard over the window, investigators said. The truck is described as having “lots of rust and looking as if it had been wrecked several times.”

A similar truck is pictured below.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman, or the man seen on the bridge, is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

