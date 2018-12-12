Woman's body found lying on west Harris County road

CYPRESS, Texas - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday after woman’s body was found lying on a west Harris County road.

The body was found about 5:45 a.m. on FM Road 529 near Haven Creek Drive.

Harris County deputies said it appears the woman was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene.

Deputies have closed FM 529 in the area while they investigate the crash. They have asked drivers to find alternate routes.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

