Woman's body found badly burned after house fire in east Houston

HOUSTON - A home is destroyed and a woman was found dead after a blaze ripped through the east Houston residence.

According to authorities, the incident happened Friday around 6:50 p.m. at a home on Harrisburg Boulevard near York Street.

Officials said a friend went to check on the victim, but when the friend arrived at the home, they found it engulfed in flames.

While putting out the fire, one firefighter had to be rescued after falling through the floor, according to a tweet posted by the Houston Firefighters.

Houston firefighters at work: We offer condolences to the family and friends of victim of fatal apartment fire @ York and Harrisburg. FFs from Stations 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, 25, and 42 fought the fire which was above an auto repair shop. They also rescued FF who fell through a floor. pic.twitter.com/fPkggKQBq5 — Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) March 30, 2019

The friend called 911, but it was only after firefighters were able to put the fire out, that they found the woman’s badly burned body on the second floor, authorities said.

Police said the home is attached to an auto body shop. They are trying to get in contact with the woman's husband in order to learn more information.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and how the victim died.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.