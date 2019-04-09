Woman thrown several hundred feet, killed in hit-and-run accident, deputies say

A woman is dead after deputies said she was hit and killed by a passing vehicle in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday along Aldine Mail Route Road near the Eastex Freeway.

Laquria Williams was trying to cross the road and failed to yield right of way to eastbound traffic on Aldine Mail Route Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling along the inside lane, authorities said.

According to authorities, Williams was thrown several hundred feet and landed in the middle of the road.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle initially stopped, got out of the vehicle and seemed distraught that he’d hit Williams before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said witnesses described the vehicle as a white or silver Chevy SUV with damage to the driver’s side headlight.

The driver could face a charge for failure to render aid if found.

Deputies said had the driver stopped, it is likely no charges would have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

