Woman snatches stack of $20s during SW Houston robbery, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a woman they said robbed a southwest Houston Walgreens earlier this year.

Police said the woman entered the store at 5300 North Braeswood Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 22.

She approached an employee and made a small purchase, according to police, but when the cashier opened the cash drawer, the woman reached over the counter and grabbed a stack of $20 bills.

When the employee attempted to get the money back, police said the woman put the cash between her legs.

The woman then told the employee to "let it slide" and left the store, police said.

She is described by police as being black, about 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair, a dark complexion and was wearing a white hat, purple jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online here.

