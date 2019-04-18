Woman slaps 70-year-old officer after receiving parking ticket, deputies say

From left to right: The handicapped parking spot where Jade Williams parked and received a citation and the parking enforcement officer who she is accused of slapping.

HOUSTON - A woman was arrested and is accused of assaulting a parking enforcement officer after she received a citation for parking in a handicapped spot in west Houston, according to Constable Ted Heap's Office.

Deputies said 18-year-old Jade Williams was cited for parking in the designated spot at the Five Guys restaurant in the 11700 block of Westheimer Road on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

Williams and two other people got in an argument with the 70-year-old parking enforcement officer, who works with the City of Houston Parking Enforcement Division.

Deputies said Williams was angry about receiving the ticket.

As the confrontation escalated, Williams slapped the city employee in the face, deputies said.

Williams was arrested at the scene and was charged with assault.

