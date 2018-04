HOUSTON - A fight between a couple Thursday turned deadly in north Houston.

Police said a woman shot her boyfriend in the arm and stomach during a fight at a home in the 5500 block of Seminar near Wayforest.

A neighbor saw him stumble outside and called 911, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

It is unclear if the woman will be charged.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.