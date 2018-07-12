Woman sentenced for attempting to submit 2-year-old daughter to sex trafficking

CONROE, Texas - A woman was arrested and charged after she arranged to have a man engage in sex acts with her two-year-old daughter in exchange for $1,200, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, identified as Sarah Peters, 25, agreed to meet a man who, unbeknownst to her, was an undercover investigator, according to officials. Investigators said Peters took her daughter to Conroe for the act but was intercepted by the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, along with special agents assigned to the Department of Homeland Security at a Greyhound Bus Station in Montgomery County.

Peters was arrested and her daughter was taken to a safe location, officials said.

She ultimately pleaded guilty to felony charges of sexual performance of a child, attempted human trafficking and promotion of prostitution of a child. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

