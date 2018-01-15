Woman questioned after boyfriend found stabbed to death at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - A man was found stabbed to death Monday at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, and a woman believed to be his girlfriend is being questioned by investigators.

Westchase patrol officers were called around midnight to the Hudson Apartment Homes in the 3100 block of Hayes for reports of a person down. Officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

A woman, believed to be in a relationship with the victim, was in the home when police arrived. She was questioned by homicide detectives.

The motive for the stabbing is under investigation.

