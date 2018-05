HOUSTON - A woman was killed Tuesday in a southwest Houston house fire, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Arson investigators found the woman at a house in the 8000 block of Pagewood Lane.

Authorities said the fire was reported around 6 p.m.

Arson investigators said they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

