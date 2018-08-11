Man sends Snapchat of himself covered in blood, police locate dead woman at the home

HOUSTON - A Snapchat message sent a concerned man to go check on his friend Saturday, leading investigators to a crime scene, Houston police said.

Police said the Snapchat message was of a man who had blood on his body, saying he had done something wrong. The man who received the image alerted the suspect's parents.

When the parents went to look for their son, they found him covered in blood on a bed with a knife and a woman dead on the floor nearby, officials said. Police are working to determine the exact nature of their relationship but say they may have been boyfriend and girlfriend.

Police said they were called around 7:45 a.m. to the 900 block of Elton Street. When officers arrived, they ordered the man to put the knife down. When he refused, officers Tased him, they said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for his injuries and was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Investigators are working to learn more about what lead up to her death.

Houston police are investigating a homicide in the 900 block of Elton St. One person is in custody. Detectives are working to find out the woman’s cause of death. We’re told it happened in the garage area which was converted into a living space. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/djj8eOhZWU — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) August 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.