Woman killed in crash after water truck runs red light, police say

A female passenger in the pickup truck was killed in a crash on the Northwest Freeway feeder road at N. Gessner Road on May 20, 2019.

HOUSTON - A woman is dead Monday in a crash involving a water truck that ran a red light in northwest Houston, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on the feeder road of Highway 290 at North Gessner Road.

Police said the driver of the water truck was driving westbound on the feeder road at 14698 Northwest Freeway and ran a red light at the N. Gessner intersection when the truck hit a silver GMC Sierra going northbound on N. Gessner.

The Sierra collided with a gold Toyota Avalon going southbound on N. Gessner.

Investigators said a 79-year-old female passenger in the Sierra was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

KPRC2 A female passenger in the pickup truck was killed in a crash on the Northwest Freeway feeder road at N. Gessner Road on May 20, 2019.

The three drivers were also taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.