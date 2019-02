HOUSTON - A woman was killed Saturday night after a car failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, officials said.

The accident was reported at 7:02 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Bellfort Avenue.

Houston police said the woman died at the scene.

It is unknown how many others were injured in the crash. No arrests have been made.

