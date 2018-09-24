Woman charged in sushi restaurant food fight, police chase due in court

HOUSTON - A woman accused of evading arrest after a food fight at a sushi restaurant was scheduled to appear in court Monday, Sept. 24.

According to Aleice Allen's defense attorney, Allen was due to go before a judge, but because of concerns over her mental health, she did not appear.

Allen is charged with evading arrest and will be evaluated to assess whether she has mental health issues.

Allen was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 19, after a food fight inside a restaurant ensued.

According to police, three women were throwing sushi and water at each other inside a restaurant at 6300 Westheimer Road.

Surveillance video appeared to capture one of the women repeatedly throwing food, as well as a brawl that broke out between the three.

The video also captured police talking to Allen in her car before she drove off, nearly hitting an officer.

Allen led police on a chase that ended at a north Houston home on Four Rivers Court where Allen was arrested, police say.

Allen remains in jail.

