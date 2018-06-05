Woman arrested for public intoxication after falling asleep on roadway, police say

FULSHEAR, Texas - She was sound asleep on the side of the road.

Fulshear police dashcam video captured a suspected intoxicated woman take a nap on a busy road.

Fulshear Police Department shared the video of the shocking discovery on its Facebook page.

The video shows a car swerve to avoid something in the road. That something was Jeannette Murillow.

The Fulshear Police Department said that officers suspect that Murrillow was drunk and decided to take a nap in the middle of FM 1093 after possibly running off the road and getting her car stuck in a ditch about 200 yards from where she was found lying down.

Fulshear police Sgt. pulled over and quickly stopped to render aid. Officers said that the nap could have had fatal results but, instead, Murillow was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.